Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $11.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

NYSE ACRE opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.37. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 942.86%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.