Short Interest in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Drops By 19.8%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on KMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,901 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,868,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,612,000 after purchasing an additional 497,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kennametal by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

