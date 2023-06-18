Analysts Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target at $62.75

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

Several research firms have commented on IBTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs purchased 2,400 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,193,422.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,861.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $21,711,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,673,000 after buying an additional 323,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 123.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 173,117 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBTX opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.46%.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

