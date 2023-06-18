Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $12.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

NYSE:ZYME opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $521.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $35.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,699,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

)

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Featured Articles

