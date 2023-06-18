Brokerages Set Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Target Price at $84.57

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Weatherford International Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

(Get Rating

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

