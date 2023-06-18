Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBGI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Digital Brands Group Price Performance

Digital Brands Group stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62. Digital Brands Group has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $22.79.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

