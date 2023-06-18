Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Increases By 20.9%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 151,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ADSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm downgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSE opened at $6.07 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter worth $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the third quarter worth $134,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

