Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Increases By 20.9%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 151,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm downgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADSE opened at $6.07 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
