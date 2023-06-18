NanoString Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,006 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,739% compared to the average daily volume of 544 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Young bought 35,400 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 15,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Young purchased 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 80,400 shares of company stock worth $461,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,602,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,057,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,127 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,216,000 after purchasing an additional 434,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 751,562 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.62. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.19% and a negative return on equity of 252.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Recommended Stories

