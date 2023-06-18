Short Interest in Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Decreases By 19.4%

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 729.0 days.

Essentra Price Performance

Shares of FLRAF opened at $2.25 on Friday. Essentra has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Essentra in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 255 ($3.19) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

