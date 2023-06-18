Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. The stock traded as high as $97.27 and last traded at $96.84, with a volume of 82088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.68.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOX. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

