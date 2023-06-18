Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $490.91, but opened at $518.23. Adobe shares last traded at $508.62, with a volume of 3,406,318 shares.
The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.28.
Insider Activity at Adobe
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.24.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.