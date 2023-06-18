Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $21.56. Opera shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 157,341 shares trading hands.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Opera during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Opera by 36.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Opera during the first quarter valued at $131,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Opera had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 11.53%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

