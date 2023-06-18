Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $13.94. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 354,048 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

