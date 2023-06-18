Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 3.4% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.59. 117,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 120,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Get Cricut alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Cricut Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.57 million. Cricut had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 622,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cricut by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cricut by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cricut by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.