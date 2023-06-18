GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 3.1% on Insider Selling

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $51.79. 267,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,830,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.
Specifically, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,134 shares in the company, valued at $26,563,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,563,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,274 shares of company stock worth $2,495,400. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
