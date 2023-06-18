BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Down 4% Following Insider Selling

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 685,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,833,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Specifically, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.98.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after buying an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,967,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after buying an additional 2,377,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $22,829,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $16,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.