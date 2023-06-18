John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.04, but opened at $33.03. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 724 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 479.31%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $384,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

