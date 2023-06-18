John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Shares Up 3.1% on Strong Earnings

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $33.49 and last traded at $33.46. 105,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 267,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 479.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.