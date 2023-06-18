SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 290 ($3.63) price target on the stock.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.63) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.38) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.07) to GBX 340 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 316.43 ($3.96).

SSPG opened at GBX 264.80 ($3.31) on Thursday. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.54). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.67.

In other SSP Group news, insider Tim Lodge bought 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($15,987.99). In other news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($60,405.59). Also, insider Tim Lodge acquired 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £12,777.60 ($15,987.99). Insiders have acquired 4,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,306 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

