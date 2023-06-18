Numis Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 935 ($11.70) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.64) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.89) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.26) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.65) to GBX 1,048 ($13.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,073.11 ($13.43).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 808.60 ($10.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 974.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.54). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 915.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 951.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.