Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires 44 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Bhavesh Mistry purchased 44 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($186.09).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Bhavesh Mistry sold 20,851 shares of British Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.29), for a total value of £71,518.93 ($89,488.15).

On Monday, May 15th, Bhavesh Mistry bought 41 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($190.84).

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 343 ($4.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 370.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 400.33. British Land Company Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 317.80 ($3.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 522.80 ($6.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -311.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a GBX 11.04 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.92%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,090.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.32) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.63) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & Fulfilment assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £14.1bn (British Land share: £9.6bn) as at 30 September 2022 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

