Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Purchases 154 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £149.38 ($186.91).

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 95.20 ($1.19) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82. Mitie Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 54.87 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,586.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.23.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitie Group Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.56) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

(Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.