Jonathan Akeroyd Sells 38,312 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($28.25), for a total value of £865,084.96 ($1,082,438.64).
Burberry Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,289 ($28.64) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,417.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,351.47. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,529 ($19.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,816.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44.50 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,841.27%.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
