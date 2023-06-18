Jonathan Akeroyd Sells 38,312 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($28.25), for a total value of £865,084.96 ($1,082,438.64).

Burberry Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,289 ($28.64) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,417.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,351.47. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,529 ($19.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,816.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44.50 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,841.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Burberry Group

BRBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,360 ($29.53) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.65) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($28.15) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.03) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,322 ($29.05).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

