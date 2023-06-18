Rob Wood Sells 52,808 Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.14), for a total value of £638,976.80 ($799,520.52).

Entain Stock Up 1.6 %

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,221 ($15.28) on Friday. Entain Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.98). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,385.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,373.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($22.59) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.77) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,822.50 ($22.80).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

