Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £150.54 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Andy Allen acquired 193 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($188.36).

Andy Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Andy Allen bought 200 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($187.69).

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 78.84 ($0.99) on Friday. ITM Power Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 66 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 260.01 ($3.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £485.78 million, a PE ratio of -525.60 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 290 ($3.63).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

