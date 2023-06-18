Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Acquires 6,376 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Dan Nicholson bought 6,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 468 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £29,839.68 ($37,336.94).
Dan Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 31st, Dan Nicholson bought 31 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £152.21 ($190.45).
- On Friday, April 28th, Dan Nicholson bought 28 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.59) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($184.63).
- On Friday, March 31st, Dan Nicholson acquired 30 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £150 ($187.69).
- On Friday, March 24th, Dan Nicholson acquired 6,314 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 473 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £29,865.22 ($37,368.89).
Great Portland Estates Price Performance
GPE opened at GBX 456.40 ($5.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.44, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.81. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 388.18 ($4.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 640.50 ($8.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 504.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 523.26.
Great Portland Estates Increases Dividend
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.