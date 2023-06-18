Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Insider Purchases £49,990.60 in Stock

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) insider Tim Mortlock acquired 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.17) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.60 ($62,550.80).

Tim Mortlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Tim Mortlock acquired 16,114 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £120,049.30 ($150,211.84).

Smart Metering Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 723 ($9.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £964.48 million, a PE ratio of 6,572.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. Smart Metering Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 680 ($8.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 968 ($12.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 785.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 805.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($14.50) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

