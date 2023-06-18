Terri Duhon Purchases 145 Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE) Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating) insider Terri Duhon bought 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 618 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £896.10 ($1,121.25).

Wise Stock Performance

WISE opened at GBX 618 ($7.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10,300.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 572.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 573.71. Wise plc has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 731.80 ($9.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.63) target price on shares of Wise in a research note on Thursday.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

