Insider Selling: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Sells £940 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £940 ($1,176.18).

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of JDG stock opened at GBX 9,700 ($121.37) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,632.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,981.86. Judges Scientific plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6,605 ($82.65) and a 52 week high of £103.50 ($129.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £617.89 million, a PE ratio of 5,215.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.08.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Judges Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 59 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4,354.84%.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

