Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £828,368.52 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 174,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.96), for a total value of £828,368.52 ($1,036,497.15).

Shares of LON INVP opened at GBX 459.10 ($5.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 442.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.28. Investec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 336.30 ($4.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 556.20 ($6.96).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,604.65%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

