NVR, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $105.00 Per Share (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NVR in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $105.00 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $410.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVR’s Q3 2023 earnings at $88.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $86.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $302.00 EPS.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $116.56 EPS.

NVR Price Performance

NVR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

NVR stock opened at $5,990.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,773.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,304.96. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $6,000.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in NVR by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

