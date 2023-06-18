Precision Drilling Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $14.25 per share.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$120.90.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$62.22 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$56.42 and a one year high of C$116.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$853.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.14.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of C$558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$518.50 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

