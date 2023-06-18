Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

HST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

HST opened at $17.05 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

