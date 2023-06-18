M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for M.D.C. in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for M.D.C.’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $767,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,085 shares in the company, valued at $997,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $767,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,760 shares of company stock valued at $14,224,051 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

