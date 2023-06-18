Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $9.12 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.07. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $33.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $9.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $35.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $39.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $271.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.38. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.96 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

