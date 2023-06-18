Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Colliers International Group Inc Issued By William Blair (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Colliers International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.80). The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.29 billion.

Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$47.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

