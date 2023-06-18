Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Issued By Zacks Research

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WERN stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,541,000 after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,841,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,522,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,934 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

