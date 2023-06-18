Brokers Set Expectations for F.N.B. Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,750,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,708,000 after acquiring an additional 576,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

