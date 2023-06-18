Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eaton in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.02 EPS.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Eaton Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $191.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.40. Eaton has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $197.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Eaton Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton
In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
About Eaton
Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.
Further Reading
