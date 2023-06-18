Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ambrx Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ambrx Biopharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Up 2.3 %

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAM. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,837,000 after buying an additional 3,720,084 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,847,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ambrx Biopharma

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 562,121 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,997,831.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,097,896 shares in the company, valued at $662,584,550.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,891,779 shares of company stock worth $18,447,840. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

