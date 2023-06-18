William Blair Comments on Colliers International Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.85 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 47.44%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Shares of CIGI opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

