B. Riley Comments on Alcoa Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AAGet Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

AA stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

