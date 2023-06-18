Toll Brothers, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $10.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

TOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $73.49 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.70%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,543 shares of company stock worth $6,405,629 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

