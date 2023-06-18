Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Match Group, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Match Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

MTCH opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

