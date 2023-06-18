Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.67 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.19. The company has a market cap of C$13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$43.23 and a 12 month high of C$78.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.