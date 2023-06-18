B. Riley Comments on RF Industries, Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RF Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for RF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at RF Industries

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $45.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 1.07.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,305 shares of company stock worth $127,632. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. State Street Corp increased its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

