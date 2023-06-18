La-Z-Boy (LZB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Quarry LP increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

