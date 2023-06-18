FedEx (FDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th. Analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at FedEx

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $247,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FedEx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

