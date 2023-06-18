William Blair Comments on Traeger, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Traeger in a report released on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair analyst P. Blee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Traeger’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COOK. Piper Sandler cut shares of Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.27.

NYSE COOK opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $508.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.75. Traeger has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Traeger by 133,627.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,496,000 after purchasing an additional 139,787,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Traeger by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Traeger by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,066 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Traeger by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 858,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

