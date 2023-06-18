FY2023 EPS Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.28) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.30). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.33) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($6.41) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

